EUR 150m to Tackle Human Smuggling

The European Union – via the Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, North Africa Window – adopted four new migration-related actions totalling €147.7 million that will support Morocco in tackling human smuggling and irregular migration; improve the living conditions in Libyan communities and protect refugees and vulnerable migrants stranded in Libya through voluntary returns; and offer opportunities for labour migration and mobility in North Africa.

Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi (pictured), commented:

“With this new package we are deepening our partnership with Morocco to further reduce irregular arrivals on the Western Mediterranean route and prevent people risking their lives. Our programmes in Libya address both the needs of local communities and offer safe options to migrants stranded in Libya through voluntary returns. Lastly, we are supporting labour migration and mobility.”

This new package will bring commitments under the North of Africa window to a total of €807 million, responding to multiple needs across the region.

(Source: EU)