New Career Opportunities in Libya

The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:

Communications Analyst, UNFPA – United Nations Population Fund

Assistant Shelter Officer, UNHCR – United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

Corrections Officer, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya

Political Affairs Officer, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya

Safety Officer, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)

