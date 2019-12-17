New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Communications Analyst, UNFPA – United Nations Population Fund
- Assistant Shelter Officer, UNHCR – United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
- Corrections Officer, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Political Affairs Officer, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Safety Officer, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.