Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Complete sets of wellheads for different sizes & weights, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Complete sets of drill bits for wells for different sizes, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Reclamation of waste crude oil and remediation of produced water evaporation pit’s site soils at Nafoora Oil Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Casings for differentsizes & weights, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.