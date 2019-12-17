Top Menu

Companies Pre-Qualed for NOC Buildings in Benghazi

By on December 17, 2019 in Construction & Engineering, Oil & Gas

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced the final results of the prequalification process for selecting a contractor to construct the new NOC offices in Benghazi:

  • TGG Construction & Development LLP SEMBOL Construction
  • Daewoo E&C Co., Ltd
  • Hanwha E&C corporation
  • Limak Ins. San. Ve Tic. A.S. & Ata Grup Yapi Sanayi Tic., Ltd Sti. Joint venture
  • Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi AS
  • Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast LLC
  • Hyundai E&C, Co., Ltd
  • China Construction Group Co., Ltd
  • BUCG (Beijing Urban Construction Group) – CNTIC (China National Technical Import and Export Corporation) Consortium.
  • RC Ronesans Insaat ve Taahhut A.S.

(Source: National Oil Corporation)

