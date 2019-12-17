Companies Pre-Qualed for NOC Buildings in Benghazi

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced the final results of the prequalification process for selecting a contractor to construct the new NOC offices in Benghazi:

TGG Construction & Development LLP SEMBOL Construction

Daewoo E&C Co., Ltd

Hanwha E&C corporation

Limak Ins. San. Ve Tic. A.S. & Ata Grup Yapi Sanayi Tic., Ltd Sti. Joint venture

& Joint venture Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi AS

Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast LLC

Hyundai E&C, Co., Ltd

China Construction Group Co., Ltd

BUCG ( Beijing Urban Construction Group ) – CNTIC ( China National Technical Import and Export Corporation ) Consortium .

Consortium RC Ronesans Insaat ve Taahhut A.S.

(Source: National Oil Corporation)