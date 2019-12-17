Companies Pre-Qualed for NOC Buildings in Benghazi

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced the final results of the prequalification process for selecting a contractor to construct the new NOC offices in Benghazi:
- TGG Construction & Development LLP SEMBOL Construction
- Daewoo E&C Co., Ltd
- Hanwha E&C corporation
- Limak Ins. San. Ve Tic. A.S. & Ata Grup Yapi Sanayi Tic., Ltd Sti. Joint venture
- Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi AS
- Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast LLC
- Hyundai E&C, Co., Ltd
- China Construction Group Co., Ltd
- BUCG (Beijing Urban Construction Group) – CNTIC (China National Technical Import and Export Corporation) Consortium.
- RC Ronesans Insaat ve Taahhut A.S.
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
