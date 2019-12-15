Video: Turkey Signs Off on Libya Military Support

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Turkey’s president is promising military help for Libya’s internationally-recognised government.

The two sides earlier signed a deal which includes expanding maritime boundaries, which could potentially help Ankara shore up its energy supplies.

But the offer of military help could lead to a direct confrontation with the UAE, Egypt and others who back renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar is attempting to take the capital Tripoli where the internationally-recognised government is based.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports: