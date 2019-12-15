Former SNC-Lavalin VP found Guilty

By John Lee.

Former SNC-Lavalin vice-president Sami Bebawi has been found guilty of corruption in relation to contracts for the Canadian engineering company in Libya.

According to Bloomberg, a jury found Bebawi (73) guilty of five charges including fraud, corruption of foreign officials, and laundering proceeds of crime.

The case follows an investigation by Canadian and Swiss police into SNC’s business with the Gadhafi regime in the early 2000s.

Quebec Superior Court ruled that Bebawi would remain free until sentencing, as he was not considered a flight risk.

(Source: Globe and Mail, Bloomberg)