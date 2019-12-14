EU Project Provides Training on Project Management in Libya

EU-funded project provides training on operational project management

For a full intensive week, 15 top Libyan executives from the 6 Chambers of Commerce of Benghazi, Garhyan, Misrata, Sebah, Tripoli and Zintan, and from the General Libyan Union of Chambers of Commerce, have received an international training in “Operational Project Management”, within the framework of SLEIDSE Project, co-funded by the European Union and France.

They were empowered with the best international methods and tools on the market for effective project planning, management and follow-up.

SLEiDSE is a four-year programme co-funded by the European Union and France and implemented by Expertise France. It aims to promote the development of a dynamic and diversified Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Sector (MSME) in all regions of Libya, capable of creating employment and livelihoods for Libyans, and in particular for women and youth, through widely and accessible MSME support services.

(Source: EU)