Tatneft Resumes activities in Hamada Basin

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) announces that Russian oil company Tatneft resumed seismic acquisition activities in Hamada basin on Friday December 6, 2019.

Tatneft has contracted Arab Geophysical Exploration Services Company (AGESCO) to conduct seismic acquisition for block 4/82 at Ghadames Basin, in order to complete the seismic survey program for a 200 km2 area which was suspended in 2014.

NOC Chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla said:

“We are very pleased with Tatneft’s resumption of its activities at Ghadames Basin. This enhances confidence in the oil and gas sector and serves the Libyan economy’s interests.”

(Source: NOC)