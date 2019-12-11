EU helps Libya combat Organised Crime

After several months of intensive work with the Libyan law enforcement authorities represented in the Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID), the General Administration for Anti-Narcotic (ANGA), the Libyan Interpol office, General Administration for Border Security (GABS), the approval was given to EUBAM Libya to set up a Crime Information Unit (CIU) in Libya.

The first step of starting up the CIU, was training the selected officers of Libyan law enforcement authorities as well as assisting them in initiating and structuring the work of the Unit.

After the first week of training the participants were sent home to investigate and analyse what kind of information they were collecting in their own departments. In the second part of the training, these results were compared and presented, with the idea to unify the data collection processes between the agencies.

In the preparatory development of the CIU, Libyan Law enforcement agencies initiated the process to collect, analyse and share crime data. After internal organisation of the data collection and sharing in Libya, a future improvement will be to connect the CIU to the international law enforcement agencies and setup an International Law Enforcement Cooperation Unit (ILECU).

(Source: UN)