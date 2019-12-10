US Pledges $1.5m to Child Protection and Health in Libya

The U.S. government through the U.S. Department of State has allocated US$ 1,500,000 for a UNICEF-supported Child Protection and Health programme in Tripoli, Tawergha, Misrata and Benghazi.

The partnership extends for 18 months and aims to improve child protection and health care services for Libyan and non-Libyan in the targeted cities.

With the generous funds received from the U.S.government, UNICEF will provide gender-based and child protection services to communities and crucial health and nutrition services to the conflict-affected populations in the four municipalities.

The programme also includes providing essential medicines and equipment to children under five and to pregnant and lactating women and rehabilitate water and sanitation facilities to benefit some 10,000 people, including 4,000 girls and boys.

U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Richard B. Norland, said:

“The U.S. government affirms its strong support for the people of Libya and for UNICEF’s humanitarian mission through this contribution from the American people, which will be used to provide essential services to children in Libya, in cooperation with the government and local partners. It is important to remember that the most vulnerable victims of conflict and displacement in Libya are children.”

Abdel-Rahman Ghandour, UNICEF Special Representative for Libya, said:

“We are grateful for the U.S. government’s partnership and support in improving health care and child protective services for the most vulnerable children in Libya … A key aim of UNICEF’s programmes in Libya is to ensure that more children are protected, have access to the health services that they need and able to live in a safe and protective environment.”

(Source: US State Dept)