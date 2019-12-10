Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Upgrade of oil metering system at Tobruk Terminal, Project No: K-62, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replace MCC & generator protection & control panels of gas turbines GT1/GT2/GT3/GT4 Messla field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Rehabilitation of cathodic protection system for three wells at Tobruk refinery and Terminal, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Supply and installation of new substation at Ganfooda site, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
