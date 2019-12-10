Agreement between GNA and ECOMOD

Cooperation agreement signature between the Ministry of Economy and Industry of the GNA and ECOMOD

On Thursday, December 5, 2019, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Ministry of Economy and Industry of the Government of National Accord and the International Network of Economic Modeling to establish the Economic Modeling Project in Libya, which aims to build economic policies according to indicators that can be measured and analyzed in advance.

This is an initiative part of EU4PSL project’s component aiming at supporting the capacity building of the Ministry of Economy and Industry and supporting the private sector in Libya with the technical support of Expertise France and funded by Expertise France

The agreement also included the establishment of the dynamic multi-sector model of the Libyan economy (hereafter called LIBYAMOD) tailored to the needs of the Ministry of Economy and Industry as well as developing a high degree of technical capacity, skills and knowledge among the Ministry of Economy and Industry staff in policy analysis using state-of-the-art models, quantitative techniques and software.

The agreement was attended by officials from the Ministry of Economy and Industry, Mr. Ahmed El Deeb, Director of Administrative and Financial Affairs, Ms. Aman Ramalli, Head of the Economic Modeling Task Force, ECOMOD President Ali Pierre, and signed at Expertise France office in Tunis.

(Source: EU4PSL)