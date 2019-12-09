New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Senior Evidence Generation and Knowledge Management Consultant, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Programme Associate, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Security Advisor, Humanity and Inclusion (HI)
- Grants Management Coordinator, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Protection Sector Coordinator, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability & Learning Assistant, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
