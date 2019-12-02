Security Alert: Heightened Risk to Civil Aviation in Libyan Airspace

Continued fighting around Tripoli and the increased involvement of foreign forces and mercenaries has heightened the risk to civil aviation in Libyan airspace.

On October 23, 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration prohibited U.S. civil flight operations at all altitudes in the territory and airspace of Libya, noting an unacceptable risk to civil aviation operations.

Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport remains closed, and significant limitations on commercial air travel transiting to or through Libyan airspace remain in place as a result of the ongoing civil conflict.

U.S. citizens should review the Department of State’s Travel Advisory for Libya. The U.S. government is very concerned about the targeting of commercial transportation in Libya and prohibits U.S. commercial aviation operations within Libyan airspace.

U.S. citizens may consult the Federal Aviation Administration’s “Prohibitions, Restrictions and Notices” for more information.

The U.S. government is unable to provide emergency or routine assistance to U.S. citizens in Libya, as the U.S. Embassy suspended operations in Tripoli in 2014.

Actions to Take:

Monitor local media for updates.

Remain alert for potentially dangerous situations.

Assistance:

(Source: US Embassy)