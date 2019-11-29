EU Project for Mental Health Assistance

EU-supported project of Action for Mental Health Assistance in Libya sets the basis for its second implementation phase

The Steering and Technical Committee members of AMAL project (Action for Mental health Assistance in Libya) gathered on 14-15 November in the Faculty of Medicine of Tunis, Tunisia.

The purpose of this meeting was to reflect on progress achieved in the project during its first 10 months of implementation and to analyse potential changes concerning its objectives: strengthening mental health services, raising awareness about mental health, and training of health actors.

The meeting was a milestone in the project, drawing recommendations from the previous trainings for general practitioners on mental health disorders delivered in the Faculty of Medicine of Tunis. Special attention was also drawn on building synergies with other EU-funded health projects in Libya.

AMAL was launched in December 2018 for three years with the support of the European Union, as part of a broader EU initiative to improve availability, access and acceptability to quality health services in Libya.

Specifically, the AMAL project aims to improve access to and quality of mental health care services in Tripoli, Benghazi and Misrata.

(Source: EU)