AmCham names US Ambassador as Honorary Chairman

The American Chamber of Commerce in Libya (Libya AmCham) recently announced that Ambassador Richard B. Norland has agreed to serve as Honorary Chairman of the organization.

In the future, it is expected that the U.S. Mission to Libya and Libya AmCham will collaborate on activities designed to support the investment of U.S. businesses in Libya, as well as foster partnerships between Libyan and U.S. businesses.

Debbie Hirst, Director of Libya AmCham, stated:

“We are honored that Ambassador Norland has joined us in this role. We are all working hard to contribute positively to the development of Libya, and Ambassador Norland’s support of our efforts as well as his recognition of the value that an organization such as Libya AmCham can bring are greatly appreciated.”

Ambassador Norland said:

“As the international community works through the UN to bring the Libya conflict to an end, I am pleased to support the efforts of Libya AmCham to promote opportunities for U.S. firms to operate in Libya in the energy, electricity, security, and health care sectors. I look forward to working with Libya AmCham in advancing American commercial interests with the goal of helping to boost Libya’s economic output for the benefit of all Libyans.”

Scott Eisner, Senior Vice President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce said:

“We are pleased to see Ambassador Norland’s involvement with AmCham Libya. U.S. Ambassadors often serve in this role at AmChams around the world and provide valuable insights and support. We look forward to seeing the economic strides that Libya will make in the years to come.”

AmCham’s mission in Libya is to support American companies’ entry to the Libyan market by offering a range of business services to its members and by creating an environment in which American and Libyan businesspeople can identify and address common areas of interest regarding commercial opportunities in Libya.

Learn more about The American Chamber of Commerce in Libya here: www.libyaamcham.com

(Source: US Embassy)