New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Advocacy/Protection Manager, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)
- Senior Public Information Officer, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Delivery of Training on Intermediate English and Computer, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Delivery of Training on Business English and Effective Communication, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Delivery of Training on Arabic Literacy, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Education Programme Development Manager, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Education Project Technical Assistant, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Support Services Manager, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Project Manager (Site Management), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
