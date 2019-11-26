Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Installation and operation of a waste incinerator, Mellitah Oil and Gas
- Replacement of trunk line “ CR-0009-10” between satellite 13 and GOSP NC8 Hamada field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Supply (10) complete electrical submersible pumping units(ESP), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of a Steel Structure Shed for Brega Airport fire Truck, Sirte Oil Company (SOC)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
