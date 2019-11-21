The National Oil Corporation (NOC)’s Sustainable Development Department launched a number of sustainable development projects in Wahat region last week, including the completion of a school with capacity for 300 students in Jikharra and construction of a new conference hall in Awjila. NOC also visited the road connecting Wahat and Ajdabiya to inspect recently completed maintenance works.

NOC’s visit to Wahat, which took place between November 2 and 5, included meetings between Mr Mokhtar Abdedayem, manager of NOC’s Sustainable Development Department, and the heads of municipality steering councils to discuss a physiotherapy unit project and follow up on other projects supervised by the corporation in various Wahat municipalities. These include operating theatre equipment in Awjila hospital and restoring the Al Jawhara Sports Club pitch.

The visit coincided with the completion of maintenance works on the road linking Wahat region to the Municipality of Ajdabiya – a project funded and supervised by NOC – in response to complaints by heads of the Jalo, Awjila and Jikharra municipality councils about the quality of the road and the risks it posed to citizens.

Mr Khaled Bukhtwa, general manager of NOC’s Health, Safety, Environment, Security and Sustainable Development Department, said:

“NOC works on behalf of all Libyans. Through these projects, we seek to respond to the needs of the inhabitants of areas adjacent to our operations and find practical solutions to the various problems they are facing.

“The projects will also create new job opportunities and improve living conditions for citizens, which motivates us to move forward on this path and implement other, similar projects to ensure sustainable development throughout Libya.”

It is noteworthy that the above-mentioned projects are in accordance with NOC’s ‘good neighbour’ policy and its ongoing commitment to support regions and communities adjacent to oil operations.

(Source: National Oil Corporation)