From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Foreign nationals living in the Libyan capital have been left with a stark choice.

They can stay in Tripoli where they risk their lives because of the ongoing fighting, or they can head home to potential poverty.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli on why some have chosen to stay: