NOC, Repsol Consortium provide Obari with 20 Classrooms

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) in cooperation with the Repsol Consortium, a group of its international partners comprising Repsol, OMV, Total and Equinor, has provided the municipality of Obari with 20 equipped classrooms on November 12, 2019.

These classrooms were distributed to four different schools – Al-Qaradabiya School, Al-Disa School, Uqba ibn Nafi School and Al-Hattiya School – with an average of five 30-student classrooms for each school.

This initiative comes as part of NOC’s ongoing efforts to promote education in Libya and to support local areas adjacent to its operations. The project aims to provide a better learning environment and prevent overcrowding in schools.

The handover ceremony was attended by Mr Ahmed Matko, mayor of Obari Municipality; Mr Hassan Saied, representative of Akakus Oil Operation Company; and Mr Ibrahim Mussa, representative of NOC’s Sustainable Development Department; along with the Principals of the above-mentioned schools and a number of dignitaries and education officials from the region.

(Source: National Oil Corporation)