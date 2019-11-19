New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Community Health Worker, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Integrated Protection Coordinator, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Monitoring and Evaluation Assistant, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Project Manager, International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES)
- Deputy Chief of Party, International Republican Institute (IRI)
- Protection Specialist, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Protection Programme Manager, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
