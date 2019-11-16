Assisting Libya in Improving Migration Governance

EU-funded project organises event to assist Libyan authorities in improving migration governance

In the framework of the “Strategic and institutional management of migration in Libya” project, financed by the EU, the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) is carrying out an assessment of the Libyan legal framework on migration.

The final review meeting gathering Libyan officials from the Ministry of Justice, Public Prosecution, legal departments of other concerned ministries, the National Team for Border Security and Management and the international and Libyan experts working on the assessment was organised from 31 October to 2 November.

The overall objective of the “Strategic and institutional management of migration in Libya” project is to support the Libyan administration at central and local levels as well as the Libyan civil society and academia in their efforts to develop the necessary prerequisites for effective migration governance geared towards improving the management of migration flows and the living conditions of migrants in Libya.

(Source: EU)