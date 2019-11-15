Increased Oil Production at Wafa Field

By John Lee.

As part of the National Oil Corporation (NOC)’s plan to increase crude oil and natural gas production capacity and rates, Mellitah Oil and Gas Company (MOG) tied in a new well A-57 in its Wafa field into production on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

A-57 has a production capacity of 15 million cubic feet per day, which will significantly increase gas supply to the local market. The production surplus will be exported to support the national economy.

Other wells are being drilled in Wafa field, including well A58. Drilling operations for this well are expected to be completed by mid-December 2019.

NOC extends its thanks and appreciation to all concerned departments at NOC and MOG for their efforts in making this achievement possible.

(Source: National Oil Corporation)