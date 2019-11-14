Video: Why are Countries Breaking Libya’s Arms Embargo?

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.
A draft UN report accuses foreign nations of worsening civil war.
The UN says countries are violating arms embargoes on Libya and worsening the eight-year civil war.
A draft report names Jordan, Turkey, Chad, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates among those supplying weapons and military support over the past year.
Both sides in the war – the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, and forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar – received foreign help.
And the experts say it’s ‘highly probable’ that a jet from a Haftar ally launched the air strike that killed 53 refugees at a migrant centre in July.
How are outside powers redrawing the battle lines of the conflict?
And can they be stopped?
Presenter:
- Nastasya Tay
Guests:
- Anas El Gomati – Founder and General Director of the independent think tank the Sadeq Institute
- Elias Farhat – Retired Lebanese Military General
- Emad Badi – Non-Resident Scholar at the Middle East Institute
