Video: Why are Countries Breaking Libya’s Arms Embargo?

A draft UN report accuses foreign nations of worsening civil war.

The UN says countries are violating arms embargoes on Libya and worsening the eight-year civil war.

A draft report names Jordan, Turkey, Chad, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates among those supplying weapons and military support over the past year.

Both sides in the war – the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, and forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar – received foreign help.

And the experts say it’s ‘highly probable’ that a jet from a Haftar ally launched the air strike that killed 53 refugees at a migrant centre in July.

How are outside powers redrawing the battle lines of the conflict?

And can they be stopped?

