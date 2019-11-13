BLS to provide Visa Services for Libya in India

By John Lee.

Indian-based BLS International has reportedly become the exclusive visa service partner for Embassy of Libya in India.

According to Travel Trends Today, travellers from India will be able to apply for Libyan visas from the Visa Application Centre in Delhi.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International, is quoted as saying:

“It is an honour to work with the Embassy of Libya to ensure a more convenient and faster service for travellers, while maintaining the security and integrity of the visa process.”

(Source: Travel Trends Today)