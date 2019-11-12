Libya Targets Foreign Investors in “Vast” Reconstruction Drive

By John Lee.
Libya is reportedly preparing to launch a comprehensive reconstruction program with the support of international organizations including the World Bank.
Xinhua quotes Libyan Minister of Planning Taher Al-Juhaimi as saying that the Libyan government is reviewing its five-year development plan by redefining the priorities of some 4,000 projects worth around $100 billion.
He added that Libya hopes to attract both Libyan and foreign private investors to implement the plan.
(Source: Xinhua)
