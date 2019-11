By John Lee.

The polythene factory at Ras Lanuf has reportedly reopened, having been shut down for more than eight years “because of poor security“.

According to Reuters, the plant, with an initial capacity of 80,000 tonnes a year, is operated by Ras Lanuf Oil and Gas Processing Company (RASCO), a subsidiary of the National Oil Corporation (NOC).

There are plans to double the capacity.

(Source: Reuters)