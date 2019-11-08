NOC launches Electrification Project in Ajdabiya

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) launched a community electrification and grid decongestion project in Ajdabiya municipality, as part of the Corporation’s efforts to support and strengthen public infrastructure, sustainable development and energy security in the area.

NOC’s Sustainable Development department is set to complete a series of works, valued at over 1 million dinars, including upgrades to existing network infrastructure and replacement of old transmission lines, as well as installation of new utility poles to connect new homes to the national grid.

The programme was financed as part of NOC’s sustainable development programme, which aims to support vital community projects adjacent to NOC operations and promote sustainable development nationwide.

(Source: NOC)