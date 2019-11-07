“Support to Municipalities in Libya” Workshop

In the framework of “Support to Municipalities in Libya” programme, co-financed by the European Union and Germany, a workshop was organised, gathering 16 municipalities across Libya.

The objective is to develop institutional capacities for improved delivery of services at the local level.

The project is intended to provide institutional assessments, institutional development plans and to develop organizational structures and procedures.

The “Support to municipalities” programme is co-financed by the European Union and implemented by GIZ.

The programme supports 16 Libyan partner municipalities in ensuring better service provision at local level and increasing access for most vulnerable groups, including women and migrants.

(Source: EU)