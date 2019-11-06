US Ambassador meets PM al-Sarraj in London

U.S. Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland and Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj held a useful meeting in London on November 3 to discuss efforts to end the conflict in Tripoli, which has entered its seventh month.

Ambassador Norland reiterated U.S. support for Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, amid the escalating involvement of external state actors and mercenaries in the conflict and increased numbers of civilian casualties.

The United States opposes such escalation and is committed to working with Libyan and international partners, under the guidance of UN SRSG Ghassan Salame, to break the destructive cycle of foreign-enabled offensive and counter-offensive that has already claimed far too many innocent Libyan lives.

The conflict has underscored the urgent need for all responsible Libyan elements to work through the political process to restore security in western Libya and promote economic reforms crucial to ensuring a more prosperous future for all Libyans.

At Libya’s request, the U.S. Embassy is prepared to offer its full support to such a Libyan political dialogue. In this spirit, Ambassador Norland also emphasized that the continuing conflict is undermining the shared U.S.-Libya fight against terrorism and hurting prospects for renewed economic growth in Libya.

(Source: US Embassy)