Brainstorming Workshop at Ministry of Industry

On 24-25 October, a delegation of 20 representatives of the Libyan Ministry of Economy and Industry in charge of registering companies from across Libya attended a workshop organised by Expertise France to brainstorm about entrepreneurship activities, needs and challenges in the administration on the first day.

The second day was dedicated to a visit to the Agency for Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII) in Tunisia to exchange knowledge and experience. This activity is part of EU4PSL project component 1 dedicated to strengthen the capacities of Libyan institutions.

SLEiDSE is a four-year programme co-funded by the European Union and France and implemented by Expertise France. It aims to promote the development of a dynamic and diversified Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Sector (MSME) in all regions of Libya, capable of creating employment and livelihoods for Libyans, and in particular for women and youth, through widely and accessible MSME support services.

(Source: EU)

