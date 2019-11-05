US Accepting Applications for Scholarships

The U.S. Embassy to Libya accepting applications for the 2020 YES and MEPI Student Leaders Scholarships

The U.S. Embassy to Libya is now accepting applications for two scholarship programs that will give Libyan youth the opportunity for first-hand experience in the United States.

The Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program provides scholarships to high achieving Libyan high school students between the ages of 15 and 18 to spend an academic year in the United States. Scholarship recipients live with host families, attend U.S. high schools, and participate in special enrichment activities that include community service and leadership training. Applications are now open for the 2020-2021 school year, until November 15, 2019. Learn more and apply at this link.

The MEPI Student Leaders program offers outstanding Libyan university students the opportunity to participate in an intensive 5-week leadership training course in the United States. While in the United States, students develop leadership skills and expand their understanding of civil society and the democratic process. Applications are now open for the summer 2020 program, until December 3, 2019. Learn more and apply at this link.

Eligible candidates for the YES and MEPI Student Leaders programs must currently reside in Libya, have strong English language skills, and exhibit a serious interest in pursuing leadership opportunities in Libya. Successful applicants also have limited or no prior experience in the United States.

There are multiple rounds to the application and selection process, and all applicants are assessed on the basis of merit. All costs related to these programs will be covered by the U.S. Department of State, including international airfare, lodging and visa-related fees.

For all details on eligibility and application requirements for these and all U.S. exchange programs offered for Libyans, please visit this page.

(Source: US State Dept)