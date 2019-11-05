Malta “Seizes Cash bound for Haftar”

By John Lee.

Malta has reportedly seized a massive shipment of an unofficial Libyan currency believed to have been destined for the Eastern-based government in Baida.

According to Times of Malta, the cash is thought to have originated from Russia, which has been printing money for the unrecognised Libyan government, based in the eastern city of Bayda.

The eastern government is dominated by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar (pictured), who leads the so-called Libyan National Army (LNA), which is currently waging an offensive on the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

