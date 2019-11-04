New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Protection Assistant, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Education Programme Development Manager, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Project Officer-Coordination, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)
- Civil Society and Citizen Engagement Consultant, Counterpart International
- Public Budgeting and Social Accountability Trainer Consultant, Counterpart International
(Source: UN)
