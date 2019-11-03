Egyptian Oil Companies Return to Libya

By John Lee.

The chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) Mustafa Sanalla met with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Eng. Tariq Al-Mulla, and senior officials of the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum, in Cairo on October 27, 2019.

The meeting was held to further mutual cooperation between NOC, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum, and Egyptian oil companies.

Eng. Al-Mulla stressed the importance of enhancing Libyan-Egyptian mutual cooperation, and emphasised Egyptian companies’ aspirations to resume work in Libya. The Minister also confirmed that Egyptian oil companies have been directed by the Ministry to return to doing business and to proceed with currently-suspended projects in Libya.

The NOC chairman briefed the Egyptian attendees on NOC’s plans to increase oil and gas production in Libya, and invited Egyptian oil companies to contribute to the implementation of these plans both technically and commercially. Sanalla also commended Egyptian state-owned enterprise Petrojet, which previously completed the Wafa oilfield pipeline in western Libya.

Both parties discussed mutual cooperation in the fields of drilling, maintenance of infrastructure, and rehabilitation of fields, as well as the completion of previously-contracted projects which are currently suspended. Projects to be resumed include a Petrojet contract to build a gas transmission pipeline from Intisar oil field to Sarir power plant, which is run by General Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, a an independent commercial company.

The visit is one of a number of high-profile trips the NOC chairman and other senior staff have recently made to Washington, Moscow, Algeria and Cairo which have sought to lay the groundwork for the development of Libyan oil sector infrastructure and production capacity, to boost the Libyan economy.

(Source: NOC)