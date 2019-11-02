Libya signs Nuclear Agreement for 2019–2023

Mr Ramadan M. Kuridan, Chairman of the Libyan Atomic Energy Establishment, signed Libya’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2019-2023 on 22 October 2019 in a ceremony attended by Mr Shaukat Abdulrazak, Director of the Division for Africa, in his capacity as acting IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation.

The CPF was previously signed by Mr Dazhu Yang, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation.

A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

Libya has been an IAEA Member State since 1963. Its 2019-2023 CPF identifies six priority areas:

Nuclear Radiation Safety and Security Food and Agriculture Health and Nutrition Water and Environment Energy and Industry Research Reactor

(Source: IAEA)