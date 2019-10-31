NOC Chairman meets Sonatrach Chairman in Algeria

By John Lee.

As part of the joint cooperation between National Oil Corporation (NOC) and the Algeria’s Sonatrach, NOC Chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla and his accompanying delegation met Mr. Rachid Hachichi, Chairman and CEO of Sonatrach, his two deputies, and a number of the Algerian company’s departmental directors in Algiers on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

The NOC chairman briefed the Algerian side on the Corporation’s plans to increase oil and gas production in Libya, and invited the Algerian side to contribute to the implementation of the plans.

The meeting also discussed potential joint cooperation that could help Sonatrach resume its activities in Libya and strengthen joint relations in the oil sector. The NOC delegation expressed its gratitude for the company’s seismic surveying and exploratory drilling achievements. In addition, the NOC delegation urged Sonatrach to complete the development plan for block 65 and its commitments to blocks 95/96 in the Ghadames Basin.

Eng. Sanalla was clear that NOC will cooperate through the optimal use of surface equipment and lines with available capacity, in order to reduce costs and to improve economic feasibility for both parties in accordance with the laws and regulations in force.

Mr. Hachichi stressed the importance of joint cooperation and confirmed that Sonatrach looks forward to strengthening joint cooperation and expanding its work in Libya. The two parties agreed to form a joint working group to study common points of interest and opportunities in the field of oil and gas. They also agreed that Sonatrach will take the necessary measures to accelerate the resumption of activities in Libya.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Imad Ben Rajab, general manager of NOC’s International Marketing Department, Dr. Jamal Houwaisa, Senior Adviser to the NOC chairman and Mr. Khalifa Amru, Senior Advisor to the NOC chairman.

(Source: NOC)