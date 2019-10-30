Libya Stops Salaries of 150,000 Teachers

By John Lee.

Libya’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has reportedly stopped paying the salaries of over 150,000 teachers and other educational staff, in an attempt to clamp down on fraud and corruption.

Reuters cites a Ministry of Education statement saying that the affected staff had been receiving salaries without providing documents that prove they work in government offices.

‘Ghost workers’ are a major problem in Libya, which according to one researcher has 550,000 teachers for a country of 6 million people.

