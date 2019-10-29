Edtech Start-Up Wins Tripoli Pitching Event

By John Lee.

Libyan educational tech startup iStudy has won this year’s Seedstars Tripoli pitching event.

iStudy is a smartphone app for Android and IOS for parents to watch their children progress at school.

It will now represent Libya in the regional summit in Morocco in December, and in the Seedstars Summit 2020 in Switzerland.

It is the second year that an educational start-up has won the competition, with last year’s crown going to Elham Inspire.

Second place went to Cling, a solar-powered device for monitoring crops.

According to Ventureburn, third place was a tie between Speetar, an online medical platform that connects patients in Libya with doctors abroad, and Alhakim Allebi, also an online medical platform that allows the users to ask for medical house calls.

Seedstars is a for-profit Swiss based group founded in September 2012 which has the objective to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship.

(Sources: Seedstars, Ventureburn, SLEIDSE)