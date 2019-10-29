90 projects in Libya Trained in Entrepreneurship

90 projects across 6 universities in Libya selected for the Joint Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Business Development

In the framework of Support to Libya for Economic Integration, Diversification and Sustainable Development (SLEiDSE) programme, 90 projects across 6 universities were successfully selected for the Joint Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Business Development.

Training sessions started on Monday 28 October 2019. The project received 752 applications from Tripoli, Benghazi, Gharyan, Misrata, Sebha and Zintan.

SLEiDSE is a four-year programme funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France. It aims to promote the development of a dynamic and diversified Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Sector (MSME) in all regions of Libya, capable of creating employment and livelihoods for Libyans, and in particular for women and youth, through widely and accessible MSME support services.

Therefore, it supports young and women entrepreneurs who want to develop their own activities and lack resources, knowledge and support. For instance, SLEIDSE programme provides future entrepreneurs with online training sessions in partnership with ITC.

(Source: EU)