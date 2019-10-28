New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- ECE teachers, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Health Promotion Mentor, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Nurse, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Pharmacist Officer, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Health Information Management Systems Mentor – Misrata, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, International Organization for Migration (IOM)
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
