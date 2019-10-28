EU-funded Majalat supports Libyan Transparency Project

Out of 62 project proposals received following the call for projects launched last July, five national organizations from the Southern Mediterranean civil society were selected in relation to Majalat’s five priority themes to carry out Majalat-funded projects this month.

These actions, which aim to deepen the national issues raised during the regional thematic workshops, will contribute to the Majalat’s dialogue process.

In Libya, the Libyan Transparency Association (LTA) is conducting a workshop on the role of institutions and civil society in combating corruption and shrinking the space for civil society.

The results of these initiatives will be presented at the Civil Forum in Brussels on December 2nd and 3rd.

“Majalat” is a regional initiative supported and financed by the European Commission. This unique initiative led by civil society organisations from the North and South of the Mediterranean aims to build a continuous exchange between the EU and Civil Society from ten countries from the South of the Mediterranean in continuity with previous EU structured dialogues. Each year, through an annual cycle of activities, civil society organisations will gather to discuss and exchange on 5 themes that are central for the relations between the EU and countries in the region (Governance and Rule of Law, security and countering violence, migration, economic and social dialogue, social and climate justice). The results of these discussions will be brought from the field into structured (policy) dialogues with the European Union.

(Source: EU)