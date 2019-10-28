Civil Society Orgs to Support Women & Youth

Six Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) from across Libya are selected to build their capacity and support women & youth economic empowerment

Based on a call for proposal for a capacity building program to support the role of youth and women in the Libyan economy that was announced September 2nd, 2019 for a month, 6 CSOs were selected.

The 6 CSOs are:

South:

Aljameiat alwataniat liltanmiat almustadama – Alzegan Municipality of Wadi Buainisi Muasasat albari waltaqwaa almadaniat alkhariyat – Murzaq

East:

Almizan liltanmia – Benghazi Fab lab libya litanmiat alaibdae altaqnii – Benghazi

West:

Munazamat masarat lilsalam waltanmia – TOPD Traks Organization for Peace and Development – Zaouia HEXA – Tripoli

The selection, as specified on our call for proposal, was based on financial, operational criterias but also on the relevance of the skills and added value document sent by the organization. A scoring system have been defined and each CSO has received a total score on 100. The selection jury was composed of Expertise France team and a representative of the Libyan Ministry of planning.

After receiving a full thematic training, the CSOs will be in charge of training and mentoring concretely 5 female entrepreneurs to develop their businesses. The mission will be, among others, to help women entrepreneurs to:

formalize their business plan

carry out the registration process

teach them how to pitch their idea in front of potential investors

develop their marketing and communication strategies

formalize their accounting system

By being supported by CSOs, women-entrepreneurs will be able to rely on practical advice and collective help from their network. That will help them to successfully develop their business.

The other mission of those CSOs is to organize entrepreneurship bootcamps for students in collaboration with the universities in their cities.

EU4PSL is a project aiming at supporting the private sector development in Libya, funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France.

(Source: EU4PSL)