LTT and GIA agree on Data Exchange

The Libya Telecom and Technology Company (LTT) signed a cooperation agreement with the General Information Authority (GIA) in the field of activating the electronic link between the company’s systems and the national database of the Authority through the national data exchange network.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Libya Telecom and Technology Company by Eng. Adel Abu Faris, and by the General Information Authority and Chairman of the Management Committee, Dr. Abdul Rauf Al-Bibas.

Under this agreement, the General Information Authority (GIA), as the operator of the national database, provides for the benefit of Libya Telecom and Technology Company the basic data related to the citizen according to national number.

The agreement provides for the formation of a joint working group of the parties to update and follow up the subject of the agreement periodically and provide the necessary technical support as needed, including public holidays and after working hours to ensure the continued implementation of the agreement.

The agreement signed by the two parties comes within the framework of the integration between the Public Authority for Information and various state institutions in projects linking with the national database in its various electronic applications for the purpose of facilitating the services provided by those institutions to citizens.

The signing ceremony was attended by a number of directors of departments and offices and specialists from both sides.

(Source: GIA)