An airstrike by the Libyan National Army (LNA) on a home in a residential area of Tripoli on October 14, 2019 that killed three girls and wounded their mother and another sister, is an apparent violation of the laws of war, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.

It added that this attack on civilians is one of many that require an impartial and independent investigation to attribute responsibility and hold those responsible to account.

More here.

(Source: HRW)