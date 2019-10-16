Tim Eaton has written an article for the Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House), entitled “Libya – Rich in Oil, Leaking Fuel“.

In it, he says that the oil-rich country is supposed to provide cheap, subsidized fuel to its citizens.

But amid continuing violence and instability, up to one-third goes missing from official supply chains each year, fuelling a black market that ultimately steals from state coffers at the expense of the population.

The full report can be read here.

(Source: Chatham House)