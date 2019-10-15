NOC, Petrofac discuss Erawin Construction Opportunity

By John Lee.

On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, a delegation from the National Oil Corporation (NOC) met Petrofac representatives at the company’s London headquarters.

In a wide-ranging discussion, NOC introduced its plan to increase Libyan production rates and fast-track infrastructure development at sites administered by the Corporation.

The two parties reviewed plans to develop Erawin oilfield in the south of the country, which is expected to commence production by late 2020, and NOC invited Petrofac to consider tendering as a potential construction contractor for the project.

Petrofac expressed its willingness to assist NOC in creating quality job and training opportunities for Libyan energy sector employees, in support of NOC’s sustainable development programs.

The NOC delegation included Eng. Abulgasem Shengheer, NOC board member, Dr Khalifa Rajab Abdul Sadiq, chairman of the Management Committee of Zallaf Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Company, Dr Jamal Houwaisa, technical adviser to the NOC board. Petrofac was represented by Mr Ayman Asfari, CEO, and Mr Othman Dar, Assistant General Manager of Engineering Services.

(Source: National Oil Corporation)