Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Replace MCC & generator protection & control panels of gas turbines at Messla field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replacement of trunk line between satellite 13 and GOSP NC8 Hamada field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of field accommodation blocks at Sarir Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Provision Of Environmental Impact Assessment Study, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Sand removal at Amal Field, Harouge Oil Operations
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
