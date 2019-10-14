New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Operations Specialist – Ammunition and Weapon Management, UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services
- Humantarian Affairs Officer, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Local Project Manager Specialist, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Close Protection Officer (Multiple Positions), UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Aviation Safety Assistant, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Programme Associate, Agenzia Italiana per la Cooperazione allo Sviluppo (AICS)
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
